ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
OBSV stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
