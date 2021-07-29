ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

OBSV stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.