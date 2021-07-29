HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

HHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

