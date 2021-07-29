Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.