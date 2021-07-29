Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NNDIF stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile
