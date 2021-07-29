Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NNDIF stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

