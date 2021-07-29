First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.56 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

