Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

VIV stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 865,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 651,951 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.