George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.60.

WNGRF stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. George Weston has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $101.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

