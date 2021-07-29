Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Cormark

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

