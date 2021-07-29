Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.