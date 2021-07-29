Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.