Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,439,598.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

