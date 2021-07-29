Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $1,211,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

