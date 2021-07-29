The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

