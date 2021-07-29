Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $199,000 Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEPWU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEPWU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

