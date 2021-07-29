Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

ANZUU stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

