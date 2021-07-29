Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

