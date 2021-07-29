Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in July

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.
KKWFF opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $34.75.
About Royal Boskalis Westminster
