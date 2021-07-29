Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Decreases By 47.9%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTALF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

