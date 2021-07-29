Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Decreases By 47.9%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PTALF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
About PetroTal
