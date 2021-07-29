Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 47.3% in July

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CTEC opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

