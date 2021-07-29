First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.