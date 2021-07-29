CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Truist

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target lowered by Truist from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.49.

CSGP stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

