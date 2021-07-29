HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ARNA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $958,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

