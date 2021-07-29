Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

GOOD stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

