Citigroup Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $209.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $532.76.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $646.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.