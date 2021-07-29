Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 280.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

