Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.

VNWTF opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

