Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.
VNWTF opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
