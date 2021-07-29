Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

CNNEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

