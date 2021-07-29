WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

