Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Expands By 96.6%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 412,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ADES opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

