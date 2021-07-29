Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

