Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.82 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

