Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.