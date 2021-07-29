Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,058 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOAC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.