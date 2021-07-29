Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,688 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

