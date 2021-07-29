Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

