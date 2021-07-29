Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RAIN. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of RAIN opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.