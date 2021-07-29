Zacks Investment Research Lowers Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Photronics stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 582.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 96.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 398,045 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $4,793,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 1,994.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $3,265,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

