Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $297.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

