24,083 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

