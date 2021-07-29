Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14.80 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,803 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.