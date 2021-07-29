Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 27,316 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The New York Times worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,768,000 after purchasing an additional 512,663 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,943,000 after acquiring an additional 362,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

