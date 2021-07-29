Royal Bank of Canada Sells 31,669 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,669 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

