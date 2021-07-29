AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

