Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.40. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $95.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.97. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

