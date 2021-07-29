Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE RNR opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

