HRT Financial LP Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31,907.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

