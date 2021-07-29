Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 252,987 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252,987 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $19,466,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $524.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

