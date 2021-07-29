Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.

DOMO opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.74. Domo has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

