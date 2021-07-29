Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

