Gloria Chen Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total transaction of $24,881.52.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.02, for a total transaction of $21,457.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $620.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $631.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

